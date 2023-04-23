What our laws regarding guns say about us
The Supreme Court of the United States has ruled that people cannot carry guns into their courtroom. But people can carry guns into churches, malls and schools — where many people have been killed.
How many have been killed in the SCOTUS? Who do the justices care about? Themselves; obviously not the rest of us – except those who love their guns.
The Florida governor is banning books that might enlighten people, but is allowing people to carry guns that could kill people.
Some states are allowing people to carry guns without a license or a permit. This means they might not have to have training – yet these states have requirements for obtaining a driver's license.
Where are the religious groups who are against abortion because they believe abortionists are killing people? I have not heard them speak out against the guns that are slaughtering children and adults.
The hypocrisy we are living with now has carried over into the scientific world with the abortion pill being tested in the courts and the COVID vaccine questioned in absurd ways.
What is the next? Elimination of birth control methods?
When I was an older teenager, I had a single barrel, 12-gauge shotgun for hunting. The hunters I know tell me they have, at the most, two shots in order to kill their quarry.
There is absolutely no need for guns to have more than six bullets in them for hunters or people who like to shoot clay pigeons.
Robert Dunn
Thompsonville
