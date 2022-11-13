Opinion on Nov. 4 not based on facts
I question your judgment in printing a quarter-page opinion by Mr. Eugene Smith on Nov. 4. Once again, a man wants to control women's lives and uses fear to do so. He refers to historical laws to try to provide support for his position. In one sentence he implies "killing a person" is what abortion is about. If he had done his research using science, instead of his bias of opposing abortion, he might think differently. I would like you to have a female gynecologist's view printed in the same space. This way, we would have the facts versus opinion. Everyone has an opinion, but these opinions are not necessarily factual.
Bob Dunn
Thompsonville

