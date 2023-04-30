The complications ahead in an EV-centric world
To pick up from a subtitle on a recent article regarding neighbor opposition to plant expansions to build electric vehicles (EVs) and batteries: "From Big Rapids to Georgia, residents are fed up."
I certainly commiserate. But, for them and all the rest of us, the worst is likely yet to come.
Today, by most accounts, there are 288 million vehicles in the United States, 6% EVs. With the pressure being applied from all sides – President Biden wants 67% EVs by 2032; Chrysler 100% by 2030 – to replace internal combustion (IC) cars and trucks.
This will most likely create a huge problem for every present IC owner. Eventually, let's estimate, in 2028-30, car dealers will not accept IC trade-ins or allow low Blue Book allowances as sales gimmicks.
Therefore, in the near future, your IC vehicle will become valueless. The best strategy may be to not buy EVs until the value of your IC is used up – or simply keep it until the "authorities" say otherwise.
This problem, of course, applies to the entire world. If I were constructing a factory and thinking ahead, it would be a smelter. Oops, I forgot: Smelters require huge BTUs of heat and also produce lots of emissions.
Fred H. Dunlap
Charlotte
