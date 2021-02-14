Suppressing a vote
The people of Traverse City have been denied their right to vote on the disposition of a city park. The impending installation of a massive concrete experimental fish shorting channel and related accouterments at the Union Street Dam Park will serve as a barrier to the public's access to the Boardman River (fencing, research center).
Additionally, irreparable destruction of the river banks on both sides are planned. Why wasn’t there a vote of the public — as required in the City’s Charter (Sec 126, Sec 128)? It must be rectified.
Nancy Duke
Traverse City