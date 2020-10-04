No more surprise medical bills
When you have health insurance, you expect to be covered in case of emergencies. Surprise medical billing, when a patient with health insurance receives an additional bill for services from a provider who is out of network with their insurance carrier, is unfair to the patient who thought they were covered.
In Michigan, state House Bill 4459 and 4460, the main sponsors being a Democrat and a Republican, would stop surprise medical billing. The bills passed the House nearly unanimously earlier this year and await a vote in the Senate.
These bills present a reasonable compromise with the following core tenants: ending surprise billing, removing the patient from the dispute between health insurer and provider, creating a fair benchmark rate for health care services for out of network providers and allowing for an independent dispute resolution process for extraordinary circumstances. The Michigan legislature needs to act now to protect patients and families from surprise medical bills.
Troy Duimstra
President of the Michigan Association of Health Underwriters
Lansing
