Consider these facts before voting
What’s with these clueless and apparently lazy northern Michigan GOP candidates?
Consider current GOP 107th Rep. John Damoose: Not even two full years into that term, Mr. D wants to “jump in line,” as one fellow Republican noted, and be our next state senator for the 37th District. Yet he claims on his web page that he’s “not a politician seeking to find the next step up in politics”?
What else? Here's information confirmed about Mr. D:
• Says top issues include “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” But when it comes to women’s reproductive rights and their “liberty”? Crickets.
• Appears not to be a serious affordable housing advocate, given his vote to dilute the ability of local governments to restrict short-term rentals. Would Realtor PAC donations have something to do with this?
• Didn’t know the difference in 2020 between absentee voter (AV) applications and actual AV ballots after several unsolicited applications were mailed to his household.
• Markets himself as a patriot and civic-duty kind of guy, yet he failed to vote in his hometown of Harbor Springs in the May 3 special school millage election (not even easy peasy absentee) — even with his wife on the school board.
John Damoose? He's still not up to the civic-duty task.
Dixon Dudderar
Harbor Springs
