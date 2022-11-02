Enough already with integrity drama
A few facts for — and a question and a plea to — Republican Party members’ sense of truth decency when it comes to elections:
Sixty-seven percent of Michganders said yes in 2018 to both Proprosal 2 (Non-partisan Redistricting Commission) and Proposal 3 (No-Reason Absentee Voting Rights). Yet delusional (“Sandy Hook was faked!”) and misinformed zealots in the GOP MAGA camp continue to cry wolf and ignore the will of the people (Did I say 67 percent?) and reality.
This year’s Proposal 2: Simple research shows these election practices, like requiring public election audits, extra days of early in-person voting, etc., are status quo in dozens of other states, including many red states.
Can Republicans please cite any proven (as in a U.S. court of law) cases of “election fraud” in these states? In our state?
Which brings me to GOP state Senate candidate John Damoose and Neil Friske (107th House candidate): Their Halloween-scary calls for greater “election integrity” and “eliminating drop boxes” are simply dog-whistle calls for solutions in search of problems.
So please stop implying American election workers and volunteers — and Democrats specifically — are “stealing” elections.
In doing so, sadly, you turn the coda of “innocent until proven guilty” on its head, and you slander the rest of us and America.
Dixon Dudderar
Harbor Springs
