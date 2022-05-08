Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM MONDAY TO 5 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 30 kt from the southeast and highest waves around 4 feet expected. * WHERE...Grand Traverse Bay south of a line Grand Traverse Light to Norwood MI, Sleeping Bear Point to Grand Traverse Light MI, Point Betsie to Sleeping Bear Point MI and Manistee to Point Betsie MI. * WHEN...From 8 AM Monday to 5 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&