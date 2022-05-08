Crisis at the library
Your recent article on disruption at the Traverse Area District Library by homeless indigents is sadly true. This is an ongoing crisis that should have been addressed years ago.
As a frequent library patron, I have observed police visits, profane outbursts abusing library staff and often lots of chatter disturbing other patrons. As your article stated, the library has become an adult day care center for indigents turned out of Safe Harbor each day. They need an alternative place to go that is safe and warm with wi-fi and mental health services, but not our library, where the mission of books and learning is in serious jeopardy.
Bob Downes
Traverse City
