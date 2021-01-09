Hit the road, Jack
Rep. Jack Bergman is a disgrace to his office and to the people of northern Michigan and deserves nothing but contempt for his foolish decisions.
First, Bergman supported a bogus lawsuit brought by the attorney general of Texas, which would have disavowed the votes of every Michigan citizen, including those who voted him into office. Then, he gave legislative support to the mob that stormed the Capitol building in a craven attempt to overturn the national election.
If Bergman is so in thrall to Donald Trump, then like the president, he deserves to hit the road.
Robert Downes
Traverse City