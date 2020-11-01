Problem in the fine print
Recently, I received a parking ticket, which I paid the same day at the “Parking Fines” box at the city offices.
Six weeks later I received a $20 bill from the Parking Authority. Why? It turns out the fine print on the ticket requires payment online or in person in order to receive a “discount.” This means an extra bait-and-switch expense for those who put their trust in the city’s fine box.
This is discrimination. Not everyone has the ability to pay online, nor to read the tiny print on tickets. Nor should the city be in the business of extorting its citizens with a clearly-labeled box on one hand and microscopic print on the other.
Bob Downes
Traverse City
