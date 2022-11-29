Support our bike trails
Thank you to Shea O’Brien for his letter pointing out the fractured thinking of those who claim that the proposed expansion of the TART Trail along West Bay is meant primarily to serve tourists.
Opponents of the trail expansion also have criticized the new Boardman Lake loop as benefiting only “rich people.”
Bike trails serve the interests of every level of society, especially people who can’t afford automobiles. As someone who has commuted by bicycle and on foot for many years, I think it’s appalling to condemn any trail expansion.
We need more – not fewer – trails.
Bob Downes
Traverse City
