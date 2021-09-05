Protect our senior center
Your recent editorial on the need to preserve Traverse City’s Senior Center at its bayside location should serve as a rallying cry for everyone who loves what’s left of our town’s charm.
The bizarre notion of moving the center to LaFranier Road needs to be shouted down by seniors as well as persons of younger generations who will someday benefit from this jewel by the bay.
What many of us loved about Traverse City has been buried under a glut of expensive condos, traffic and housing developments, turning our town into more of a tourist theme park than a pleasant place to live. Preserving the Senior Center at its present location should be a line in the sand to say enough is enough.
Bob Downes
Traverse City