In this very difficult time for the criminal justice system it is imperative that we ensure that experienced, competent and professional leaders are at the head of our law enforcement agencies.
As a retired police command officer with both experience and advanced degrees in police administration, public administration and corrections, I strongly endorse Tom Bensley for re-election as Grand Traverse County sheriff.
Now is not the time to gamble on individuals with no experience to deal with the immediate and complex and issues facing the county sheriff department.
James Downer
Traverse City
