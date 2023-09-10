What about Veterans Drive?
Veterans Drive is a major throughway from the city to the malls and shops along W. South Airport and bears considerable traffic. The county maintains the southern portion of the road while the northern portion is the responsibility of Traverse City. The county has done an admirable job of maintaining its portion. The county just recently again repaved and upgrade its portion and it is in excellent condition.
The Traverse City portion is in deplorable condition and is a tooth-jarring washboard that is rated as in “Poor Condition.” The contrast between the County and City portions is startling. The City has ignored its responsibility for years. Recently, articles have outlined the many city road projects in the offing, but there is no mention of maintaining let alone bringing Veterans Drive up to standards. This is an embarrassment to the City. It is long past time for the City to step up to it responsibilities for upgrading it portion of Veterans Drive.
James Downer
Traverse City
