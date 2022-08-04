How about incentives for fix-ups?
It was with great interest that we read of Mr. Bill Golden's investment of more than $1 million to construct two luxury Airbnb apartments above his family owned building.
Being a successful business owner, Mr. Golden obviously understands Return On Investment and is acting accordingly.
Another opportunity could have been to turn his space into communal living of six to eight sleeping spaces with a shared bathroom and living space for workforce employees. Rents could be $600 to $700 a month.
However, because his ROI would be longer, incentives would be needed. We often provide developers with tax incentives to build new. Could we provide these same types of tax breaks to existing building owners? Perhaps our nonprofits and DDA could generate funds to pay for the renovations, significantly reducing or eliminating his investment.
If provided these incentives, his building could house workforce employees at an affordable rate, without their need for vehicles. Importantly, no new construction would be required. If three or four other building owners followed, we could, together, create housing for 30 to 40 downtown employees.
There exists far more space in the downtown area as Mr. Golden's under-utilized or presently purposed for office space. Perhaps it's time to investigate our existing infrastructure and, at the same time, incentives.
Doug Dowdy
Traverse City
