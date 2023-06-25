What taxpayers need to understand about how the DDA operates
We have learned that our Downtown Development Authority would like to:
(1) Extend the Tax Increment Financing district called TIF 97
(2) Enter the "housing" market and
(3) The city has $120 million in unfunded infrastructure projects.
Extending TIF 97, essentially, would mean diverting $4.4 million a year in taxes we taxpayers and nonprofit entities pay from the city budget and into the DDA budget. This would allow the DDA to fund projects within the DDA footprint, downtown only.
It could not be spent fixing infrastructure, such as water/septic pipes or street drainage issues not located in downtown proper. It could, however, begin to fund items such as a $35-million parking deck downtown and a $63-million riverfront boardwalk and heated sidewalks.
The Traverse City Housing Commission has, as its mission, to identify and help provide workforce attainable housing. The DDA entering the "housing" conversation in the manner outlined apparently means creating housing within its footprint, which is, again, the downtown proper.
Do we require another agency when one exists solely for that purpose?
It might be worthwhile to begin allowing the $4.4 million diverted from the city budget to, instead, build funds to fix infrastructure for all citizens.
The DDA staff is not elected; it reports to the city commissioners. Share your opinions with commissioners via email, meetings – or voting booths.
Doug Dowdy
Traverse City
