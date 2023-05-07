Taxpayers need to know if projects benefit them directly
We apparently require a new parking deck projected to be constructed at more than $30 million. This deck might be constructed to house 24 rental units — more new construction workforce housing? This is being proposed while the Old Town deck is presently being used at 21% capacity. Yes, 21%.
Where do the funds for another deck come from? And what percentage use might that one have? Will it provide direct benefit to those who will pay for it?
We apparently require a new river walk with a final price tag of more than $60 million. Where do the funds for this project, even if divided into segments of $8 to $10 million, come from?
At some point in the very near future, the 15,700 full-time citizenry of Traverse City will find out the funding sources proposed for these more than $90 million concepts. Maybe it will mean we pay a little more in taxes. Maybe it will mean tax dollars that could directly benefit those who pay those taxes would be diverted to these projects. In either case, those paying the taxes might be wise to ask if these projects actually benefit them directly.
And if we determine that they do not, in fact, directly benefit us?
Doug Dowdy
Traverse City
