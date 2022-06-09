Creating their own solutions
Today, it is very much worth recognizing two leaders in our community who have shown forward thinking, bold initiative and a great willingness to be courageous.
Bob Sutherland and Joe Short have felt the tremendous challenge a lack of work force affordable housing places on their businesses. Both could not and did not wait for an answer to their challenge from the actions of others; instead, they met the challenge with answers they generated. Both saw or created opportunity and acted, and their action could be a model for other businesses.
By purchasing a significant share of a building in downtown Traverse City, Bob and Cherry Republic have solved not only a housing concern but a parking concern as well, as any employee housed in the Arcade Building will be just a short walk from their place of employment.
Similarly, Joe acted decisively to solve this same housing concern with the purchase of a hotel. His out of the box thinking will bring an immediate relief to his business' concern. Short's Brewing Company employees will also be able to affordably live close enough to walk to work.
Please applaud and praise these leaders for creating their own solutions.
Douglas Dowdy
Traverse City
