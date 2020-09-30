A hopeful scene
On Monday night there was a bright light shining through the pandemic gloom. At a Traverse City Area Public Schools board study session, two teachers demonstrated their use of programs designed to bring classroom instruction to children in their homes. Both showed how the framework allowed them to create personalized virtual classrooms and incorporate materials that support their curricula.
An elementary school music teacher can lead a kindergarten class in song, inviting parents to join the fun. The children can see each other and the teacher.
A middle school social studies teacher showed that there is a page for each student which includes upcoming assignments listed for every class. He can grade students’ work and make comments and suggestions. Test scores and grades are automatically recorded. Students can view historic documents in the original formats and they can make videos of themselves commenting, reciting memorized texts (the Gettysburg Address, for example) and they can see each others’ work.
These two teachers, who are leaders in adapting the new ways to teach and learn, are our hope for children in this terrible and confusing time and in life after COVID-19, will bring all they’ve discovered back into the “real” classrooms of the future.
Cynthia B. Dougal
Traverse City
Retired teacher, principal and administrator, Chicago Public Schools
