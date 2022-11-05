Why Wessell is the one
Years of excellence as a skilled educator, and now chairman of the Leelanau County Board of Commissioners, has given Ty Wessell keen insights into recognizing new perspectives for implementing programs and initiatives – all of which address the needs and the desires of Leelanau residents.
His trademark friendly and caring manner, diligence in researching community issues, reasoned and informed advocacy for people, along with 24/7 hard work have clearly benefited families, children, businesses, nonprofits, in the community.
Ty Wessell gets things done and needs to be returned to Leelanau’s Board of Commissioners.
Doug McInnis
Northport
