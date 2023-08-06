Urge Congress to invest more in prevention
Benjamin Franklin said, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”
Our country concentrates on cures with a more than $800 billion defense budget. But I am convinced that we need a much stronger investment in prevention.
Recently, I became aware that our U.S. State Department has "peace-building" funds. Many readers might not be aware of these funds and the important and effective work they are doing. Sadly, they are woefully under-funded.
Right now, when Congress is working on the budget, decisions about these funds are being made and we need to make our voices heard.
Peace-building is a wise investment in prevention. The U.S. House of Representatives is concerned about reducing our expenditures, but it is essential that they protect and invest more in these existing funds.
Three funds are especially critical: the Complex Crises fund, the Reconciliation Programs and the Atrocities Prevention Fund. It is estimated that each dollar spent on preventative programs such as these saves $16 in curing violent crises after they erupt.
I encourage concerned citizens who want to support a more peaceful world to ask U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman and Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters to protect and invest more in these funds.
Dianne Doten Morrison
Traverse City
