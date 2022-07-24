Support people's advocate for District 37
I ask you to elect Dr. Barb Conley for Michigan Senate District 37.
It's important to choose a strong advocate for the people who believes in, and will work toward, affordable housing, accessible healthcare, year-round good paying jobs, broadband and infrastructure and who will protect our environment and improve education. Her active leadership in Leelanau County makes her an outstanding candidate.
Barb Conley is brilliant, innovative, passionate and compassionate. She is the real deal -- and the only true candidate on the primary ballot.
Please vote for and work to support Barb Conley all the way to the senate. We need her there, working for us.
Darlene Doorlag
Lake Leelanau
