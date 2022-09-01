Please vote on Nov 8
Every voter matters. Study the candidates and know what they stand for. Betsy Coffia, D-Traverse City, is an outstanding and qualified candidate running for the 103rd district of the Michigan State House of Representatives. She believes in a woman’s right to control her own body and will fight for reproductive rights.
State Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, is a pro-life candidate and has voted with U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Watersmeet, to undermine voting rights and dispute our election results. Betsy will protect them. Read about her past accomplishments and endorsements.
Make educated choices that match your values.
Voting is a privilege. Use it!
Darlene Doorlag
Lake Leelanau
