This candidate will work for us
If you live in Centerville or Leland townships, vote for Kama Ross. She is running for the board of commissioners in District 5. She formally served as forester for Leelanau and Grand Traverse conservation districts.
Kama is an environmentalist and conservationist who will work to protect our waters, forests, and farmland. She is an activist doing volunteer work for numerous local organizations. Her most outstanding quality is her ability to listen to all sides of an issue and find common ground.
Kama Ross is: K - Knowledgeable, A - Authentic, M - Motivated, A - Adaptable.
Vote for Kama Ross to keep our Leelanau County board productive and working for us.
Darlene Doorlag
Lake Leelanau
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.