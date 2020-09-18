Support each other to prevent suicide
September is Suicide Prevention Month. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's theme is to #KeepGoing by acting to safeguard our mental health and save lives. From learning the warning signs for suicide and what to do if you worry someone is struggling, to bringing education programs to your community, we can learn how to help save lives.
I urge public officials to prioritize suicide prevention and mental health. When someone is in acute crisis, it's hard for them to think clearly, and even reaching out for help can be a struggle. Congress must pass the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act (H.R.4194/S.2661) to make a three-digit number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline a reality. This legislation will provide the funding and resources needed by crisis centers that support those struggling with mental health and thoughts of suicide.
In 1978, my father Douglas Don, Jr., a business owner and respected member of the Traverse City broadcasting community, took his life. He was 37. He saw a mental health professional and reached out to a crisis agency, but the stigma of "mental illness" was strong and he had nowhere else to go.
We must connect with and support each other.
Together, we #KeepGoing.
Kelly Don-Stuhlmueller
Traverse City
