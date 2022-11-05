Inflation anyone?
As a candidate, Donald Trump pledged to eliminate the national debt. In reality, he oversaw the fastest increase in the debt of any president — almost 36% from 2017 to 2020. He cut the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%. The top individual income tax rate dropped to 37%. (Tax cuts only stimulate the economy enough to make up for lost revenue when the rates are above 50%. It worked during the Reagan Administration because the highest tax rate was 70% at that time. Seventy percent down to 37% — need we do the math?
The World Bank compares countries based on their total debt-to-gross domestic product ratio and considers a country to be in trouble if that ratio is greater than 77%.
At the end of Trump’s term, our ratio was 129%. President Biden has reduced the national debt by $2 trillion in two years. (Dwight Eisenhower was the last president to oversee a reduction.)
If the economy is your top priority, this is how today’s Republicans go about managing it.
Rebecca Dobler
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.