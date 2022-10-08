Fond memories of Pete Strom
I arrived in Traverse City in 1965 and Pete and Karen Strom returned from their journey in the Peace Corps soon after. We met, became friends, and they were very actively involved in my successful election to the state Legislature’s 104th District in 1968 and re-elections in 1970 and '72. Over the years, Pete, with Karen’s support and often participation, became actively involved in their hometown.
George Bernard Shaw once wrote: “Some people see things as they are, and ask why, and others dream of things that never were, and ask why not?" Pete was one of those asking "why not?" and looking to find solutions to challenges and problems. It was a delight to know him over the years, as he gave his time and talents to his community, both as elective county commissioner and also behind the scenes.
Results of his dreams can be seen both in downtown Traverse City and in Grand Traverse County. I am grateful to have known Peter, and even though I moved out of town several decades ago, our friendship continued until his health decline of recent years.
I will miss his enthusiasm and friendship.
Michael Dively
Winter Park, Fla.
