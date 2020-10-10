Increase police funding
Let Traverse City make a needed national statement. Let us discuss rewarding our local police and fire department personnel with a 10 percent budget increase.
Yes, I will accept a 10 percent increase in taxes.
In the face of the incredible nonsense of requesting defunding policing budgets, we can make an endorsement of appreciation, without it being requested.
To think our nation's course is being turned backward in history, where we again all carry arms for personal protection, and why? To satisfy mobs driven by Marxist trained and paid thugs.
They hope to trade-in our culture for a ridiculous socialist model that has no successful precedent.
Let Traverse City inspire other communities.
Ben Ditta
Traverse City
