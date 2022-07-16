Vote for Amanda Scott
Please vote for Amanda Scott in the Aug. 2 primary for District 6 — GTC Board of Commissioners.
We have observed Amanda serving on our Fife Lake Twp. commissions. She is smart, hard-working and approachable. An excellent choice to join the county board, she will bring fresh air and unbiased ideas to solve problems not just talk about them.
If you are looking for someone to make sensible choices and represent ALL residents in the 6th District, vote for Amanda Scott.
View her wonderful credentials at voteamandascott.com and support her campaign.
Mary Ellen and Glen Dilley
Fife Lake
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.