De-polarizing our badly polarized social order
I recently participated in a workshop conducted by Braver Angels to help participants gain skill in conversations with persons of differing/opposing views with a goal of finding common ground. The event was co-sponsored by Traverse Indivisible, Kensington Church, SALT (Spiritual Activists Leading Together) and Braver Angels.
These skills are needed/essential for anyone holding public office — be it local school boards, city and village councils, county and township boards as well as state and national office.
Please consider writing about these groups and the work they are doing.
Paul Diller
Traverse City
