Bringing better understanding
As members of a Racial Justice Working Group in our church, we applaud you for attention to and coverage of the many stories of our Native American community — past and present. Your writers, especially Sierra Clark, are helping all to better understand the Indigenous community which will help all of us be better neighbors.
The American Indians have co-existed with mainstream “American” life as a sort of invisible, tolerated segment of our society. Not only have they survived colonial expansion and empire-building actions to rob them of their land and destroy their culture, they are determined to keep it alive.
We believe America is “great.” If we aspire to have America become truly great, we must find ways for the “first” Americans and the “forced” Americans and all the rest of us to work together to help America finally be true to the ideals stated in our Constitution and Declaration of Independence: liberty, freedom and justice for all. Please continue on.
Paul Diller and Barb Shimnoski
Traverse City
