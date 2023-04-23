With county board costs, break it down by district
Is there anyone smarter who can figure out how much each county commissioner's district monetarily contributes to Grand Traverse County?
You can see where I’m going with this: Are some districts contributing more resources than others?
And is it fair that these lesser contributing districts sometimes have more say in governance due to their political affiliation?
Don Dierkes
Interlochen
