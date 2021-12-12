We're in trouble
Been reading your articles and editorials the week before Thanksgiving. High COVID, staff shortages in schools, governor not doing enough for our health, mental health and opioid crisis, no housing for workers, population growth only in retirees. We’re in bad shape, it seems.
Our county leaders and legislators in Lansing pass resolutions for pipelines, against masking and against our health department. They stop our governor from issuing health protections, school systems can’t run themselves, the leaders have beliefs. Maybe they represent their constituents, maybe not. Seems that as long as they govern by beliefs instead of forward thinking based of facts we’ll continue to be in deep trouble.
Don Dierkes
Interlochen