Look to future, vote
Our U.S. representative to U.S. Congress from northern Michigan does not support free and open elections. He voted not to support the 2020 vote. He is against women's rights, and their attempt to keep politicians from controlling their body’s. What exactly has he done for northern Michigan? Why should he remain in office? Young voters and women had best look to the future and vote.
Don Dierkes
Interlochen
