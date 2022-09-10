How to help create a better country for all
The number of uninsured Americans is at an all-time low, thanks to the generous subsidies in the coronavirus relief bill. And the good news is the Inflation Reduction Act will continue these subsidies. ("Biden bill to help millions escape higher health care costs" by Amanda Seitz, Traverse City Record-Eagle, Aug. 19, 2022)
Still, more than 26 million (including more than 500,000 children) are still uninsured, so there is more to be done.
It's important to elect candidates willing to make sure everyone is insured and end this tragedy in the world’s richest country.
Let’s ask those running for office: What will you do about the multiple crises in America — health insurance, housing, childcare that is still unaffordable for millions?
Then vote for candidates who support solving these crises. That will help create a better country for all.
Willie Dickerson
Snohomish, Wash.
