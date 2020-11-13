Dubious claims harm democracy
It is an embarrassment to have elected officials including the president casting doubt on the election process.
I worked as an election inspector in Acme Township and learned firsthand how rigorous the ballot counting process is. We should take pride in the fact that citizens from both parties run a fair and transparent process to elect our officials and vote on proposals.
Legal challenges being mounted by President Donald Trump's campaign have dubious merit. Postponing the transition because of spite harms the country.
Paul Deyo
Traverse City