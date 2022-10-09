October is Library Appreciation Month
One of the great things about living in Grand Traverse County is having access to the Traverse Area District Library.
TADL consists of six public library facilities: The branches are Woodmere, Kingsley and East Bay and members are Interlochen, Peninsula and Fife Lake.
TADL is source of fun, learning, support and outreach. There is literally something for everyone. Of course, there are books, including online e-books, audio books and books for the visually impaired. There also are movies, music, games, computer access, 3D printing and a "Library of Things" that offers access to musical instruments and technology, such as telescopes and audio equipment. There are programs and services that support lifelong learning. The library is staffed with friendly professionals who will assist anyone to answer nearly any question.
The Traverse Area District Library is one of the finest in the state and is funded by a county millage that allows everyone access with a free library card.
October is Library Appreciation Month in Michigan. If you haven’t taken advantage of our library, I encourage you to stop in or check it out online at tadl.org.
It’s your library.
Enjoy it!
Paul Deyo, trustee
Traverse City
