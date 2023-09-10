We appreciate the local workers who maintain essential services
My wife and I are lucky to be able to walk or bike around our Traverse City.
On a recent Friday, I witnessed Consumer Energy workers replacing a rotted pole supporting power lines, Traverse City workers repairing storm sewers and Traverse City Light & Power workers repairing a power outage. We also had an opportunity to tour the water treatment plant.
Looking around, you can see examples of all the people that keep our world running. I want to express my appreciation to those people keeping the lights on, the water flowing and all the other services that make our world run.
Paul Deyo
Traverse City
