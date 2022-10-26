Past votes point to right choice in 1st District
Congressman Jack Bergman talked about the importance of funding construction on the Soo Locks, then voted against the funding: HR 3684. He talked about the importance of supporting veterans, but voted against a bill to help prevent veteran suicide: HR 4673. He fails to support a woman’s right to contraception: HR 8373; or abortion: HR 8296. He actively tried to nullify our votes in 2020.
We can do better for the U.S. House of Representatives' First District. Dr. Bob Lorinser has spent a lifetime serving others and has a genuine commitment to serving all the people of northern Michigan.
Learn more about Dr. Bob Lorinser and vote for him on Nov 8.
Paul Deyo
Traverse City
