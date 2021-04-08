Voters not politicians
I find the recent long list of introduced legislation to make it more difficult to vote very disheartening. The past election was the most secure ever, as documented and confirmed multiple times through multiple government agencies. We should be focused on making it easier to vote, not harder. If we believe in government by the people, we should encourage the people to participate, not return to post civil war policies.
I worked as a poll worker in my township in the last election and found the multiple checks to verify the authenticity of a ballot thorough, bi-partisan and effective. I was proud to participate in the process and pleased that so many of our community were able to make the safe choice to vote absentee and decrease their chance of infection, while still exercising their right to vote.
I urge all Michigan voters to contact their representatives to support pro-voter legislation and to quash the recent bloom of restrictive bills that have been introduced. Our current representatives were elected in an environment that encouraged voting in a variety of forms. If it wasn't secure, they should be questioning their right to serve.
Christine Deyo
Traverse City