It starts at home
I am writing this after a week of stunned disbelief after reading your article about the racial discord at a Traverse City high school.
Many comments were made about how these students came up with disturbing ideas. My comment is if these students at an age of 4, 5 or 6 were taught at home that skin color makes no difference in people and that all should be respected for who they are, they would have never gotten to this point of hatred in the first place. It all starts at home.
Ann DeVries
Frankfort