What could be more offensive?
Well, here we go again about our poor black bear that fell into the hands of the inept Department of Natural Resources. To read how they did what they did in order to not offend residents, etc. then their decision to retain possession and the hide and skull were buried and the bear was left whole.
Can these people say with a straight face that this was not going to be offensive?
I am furious with the way this entire story has played out. God help any more of His creatures from coming to Grand Traverse County. The DNR should get instructions on offending — unless they just don’t care.
Ann L. DeVries
Frankfort