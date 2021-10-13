Killing the bear wasn't OK
I am writing to let you know that I totally agree with your feeling about the recent killing of the black bear in Traverse City. People are to blame for his death simply because they did not remove bird feeders or their trash. I think they were just lazy.
He was moved once and could have been relocated again — even to the U.P.
Yes, I am an animal lover. What I can't tolerate are people who think killing this bear was fine. Neighbors better watch their cats and dogs.
Ann L. DeVries
Frankfort