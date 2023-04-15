Chairman Hentschel has all the work?
I’ve been following the news coverage of the per diem expenses some Grand Traverse County commissioners have rung up for attending “meetings” that ought to be part of their jobs. You know, talking with each other and with constituents, things like that.
Commissioner Ashlea Walter attempted to address the issue constructively by proposing changes to the Board of Commissioners' reimbursement policy. This prompted Commissioner Brad Jewett, the vice chairman and one of the larger offenders, to call “bull----” and Chairman Rob Hentschel cautioned him to “keep it G-rated.” Fair enough.
Then Hentschel went on to bemoan the Dems slinging mud at the Republicans on the board, saying, “And it’s easy because we are the ones doing the work ... We have the workload.”
Really?
In the same meeting, Commissioner TJ Andrews, a Democrat, extensively examined problems that had recently surfaced at the Grand Traverse Pavilions nursing home. She had done her homework. Afterward, Hentschel thanked Andrews for her thorough work.
Let’s be real: Commissioners from both parties do a lot of work for the county. To characterize an attempt to control costs and increase transparency as partisan is, itself, just a partisan jab.
Come on, Chairman Hentschel, do you really have all the work? I think not.
John DeSpelder
Traverse City
