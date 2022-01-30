Expensive parade float
After reading that the Grand Traverse Board of commissioners have approved the purchase of a BearCat armored vehicle, I sat trying to visualize the settings in which we might see such a vehicle used. I believe the most likely to manifest itself is that as an expensive addition to the Cherry Festival Parade (perhaps the Michigan militia or some similar group could march behind the armored float).
Another less likely, but horrific potential would be a shooter in a public building or business. Of course, the probability of the second situation occurring could be reduced by preventative measures such as increased funding of mental health care and reasonable gun control legislation, but that’s too logical. It appears that more guns and weaponry for everyone will make us all safer.
Ed DeRosha
Williamsburg