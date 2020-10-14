We should know now
In 2010, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) famously said if you want to know what's in the bill (Obamacare), we have to pass the bill. Fast forward to 2020 and it seems presidential nominee Joe Biden (D) didn't learn from Nancy's mistake. On Oct. 8, Biden said America will find out his position after the election. That means America has to elect him to find out where he stands.
It makes one wonder, is stacking the Supreme Court in his deck of cards and how many will he add? America, let's not repeat the mistake of having to vote for something to find out if his deck is empty or stacked.
Tom Denton
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.