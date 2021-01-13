To Jack Bergman
Trump. Cruz. Hawley. Done.
You’re lucky representatives are afforded lower profiles. Your self-interest is more important than your constitutional responsibilities and real duty to your constituents. You should have told the truth and educated those who accepted Trump’s lies on the election. Instead you took the path of least resistance, concerned more about yourself than the truth. Even after the Capitol was attacked, you still stood by the lies. You are complicit in Wednesday’s carnage at the Capitol.
We can all agree that elections are imperfect. The 2000 election case in point. However, this election has been confirmed as one of the safest by those closest to it, after being scrutinized in excruciating detail. Recounts confirmed accuracy. Avenues available to dispute results (lawsuits, etc.) lacked any evidence to prove fraud or conspiracy. There comes a point where the facts outweigh doubt.
You should attend the police officer’s funeral in the rotunda and apologize to his family for your actions.
If I sound angry, it’s because I am angry. I love this country. I cried watching what happened on Wednesday. This doesn’t happen in America, yet now we can say it has. This is part of your legacy. Don’t expect my vote.
Tony DeMerle
Traverse City