More conversations about climate change are needed
The April 28 Our View, “Tick season is starting to be year-round,” stated: “Formerly, our frigid winters kept them at bay.”
I was disappointed that the connection to climate change wasn’t mentioned. As our planet continues to warm, mainly from burning fossil fuels, we are seeing many changes in weather patterns, including milder winters. In addition to expanding the tick season, it also means less reliable snow and ice for skiing, snowmobiling, fishing and other winter activities.
Regularly connecting the dots of climate change's impacts on our communities is essential to increasing awareness and understanding of the problem and solutions.
We have amazing opportunities to improve quality of life for everyone because climate solutions have many benefits. Clean energy will improve air and water quality, efficient heat pumps provide heating and cooling in just one unit, and it all will add up to dollars saved.
So let’s encourage more and deeper conversations about climate change, including with our local elected officials. Ask city and county leaders to take actions like developing plans to transition vehicle fleets to electric and reducing energy waste in government buildings.
Federal funding is available to support these efforts and it will save taxpayer dollars. Sounds like a win to me!
Elizabeth Dell
Traverse City
