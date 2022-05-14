Realistic hope through action
Climate change is a health emergency. Editors from over 200 medical journals have indicated that it has the potential to be “catastrophic to human health."
As described in "How climate scientists keep hope alive as damage worsens” by Seth Borenstein, the challenge is daunting. Nonetheless, I am inspired by the fact that much of what we do to address climate change is also good for our health.
Imagine a world in which most people eat locally grown fruits, vegetables, and pasture raised meat; walk or ride bikes to work or school on pathways lined by lush vegetation; or ride on electric public transportation when necessary. These individual efforts will not only mitigate climate impacts, but they are also good for one’s personal health.
It is only through collective action that we can find realistic hope to affect meaningful emissions reductions. Organizations like Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL) give everyday citizens the skills to engage with policymakers in ways that result in effective bipartisan federal climate legislation that will form the framework for a healthy, more equitable future.
Join us today at Citizens' Climate Lobby to find a community of support that finds realistic, muscular hope through action.
Elizabeth Del Buono, M.D.
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.