Deeply disappointed in Damoose
As a physician and constituent of state Sen. John Damoose, I was deeply disappointed that he just voted against legislation to take Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban off the books.
Fortunately, a majority of state senators did vote to overturn that archaic ban, no thanks to Damoose. His position is wildly out of line with that of most Michigan voters, 56% of whom voted for Proposal 3 in 2022 to restore the protections of Roe v. Wade in our state.
Doctors were grateful for the passage of this amendment, but removing the 1931 law from state statute adds yet another layer of protection for our patients and women across the state.
Like the majority of Michiganders, we trust women to make their own decisions affecting their bodies and their health care.
Not only that but, when complications arise in pregnancy, we should be able to use the full range of treatment options to be able to save the woman’s life.
Simply put, there is no place for politicians in our exam rooms. Sen. Damoose should remember that.
Rossana DeGrood, M.D.
Williamsburg
